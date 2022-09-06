Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cedar Point retiring roller coaster that injured woman in 2021

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.(Jordan Sternberg | Cedar Point)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WXIX) - Cedar Point is retiring one of its roller coasters that was at the center of an investigation when a woman suffered brain damage waiting in line for the ride.

After 19 seasons, the Top Thrill Dragster will no longer be in operation, Cedar Point announced Tuesday.

Cedar Point and its roller coaster were the subjects of a six-month investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA).

The department began looking into the ride after a 44-year-old Michigan woman was injured as she waited in line for the Top Thrill Dragster in August 2021.

A metal bracket fell off the rollercoaster and hit her in the back of the head. The Ohio Department of Agriculture said the piece of metal was about the size of an adult male’s hand.

The ODA said the purpose of its investigation was not to determine the cause of the accident but rather to make sure the amusement park followed all the laws in place to ensure the rollercoaster’s safety.

In February of 2022, the ODA determined Cedar Point was not responsible for the Top Thrill Dragster mishap.

Cedar Point did not say Tuesday why the ride is being retired after all these years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rescued from the area on the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt....
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
William McClain was arrested for felonious assault and using weapons while under disability.
Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness
East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired...
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside Ohio bar, police say
Aircare was called in to a home in Union, Kentucky where a man fell off his roof on Monday...
Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground
A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima...
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima

Latest News

Cincinnati’s Labor Day celebrations, deals & events
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering free admission to all active and retired...
Military personnel get free Admission to Cincinnati Zoo for Labor Day
TT's Take: 'Bad Sisters' now streaming on Apple TV+
TT's Take: 'Bad Sisters' now streaming on Apple TV+
Riverfest returns this weekend
Riverfest returns this weekend