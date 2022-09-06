Cedar Point retiring roller coaster that injured woman in 2021

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WXIX) - Cedar Point is retiring one of its roller coasters that was at the center of an investigation when a woman suffered brain damage waiting in line for the ride.

After 19 seasons, the Top Thrill Dragster will no longer be in operation, Cedar Point announced Tuesday.

Cedar Point and its roller coaster were the subjects of a six-month investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA).

The department began looking into the ride after a 44-year-old Michigan woman was injured as she waited in line for the Top Thrill Dragster in August 2021.

A metal bracket fell off the rollercoaster and hit her in the back of the head. The Ohio Department of Agriculture said the piece of metal was about the size of an adult male’s hand.

The ODA said the purpose of its investigation was not to determine the cause of the accident but rather to make sure the amusement park followed all the laws in place to ensure the rollercoaster’s safety.

In February of 2022, the ODA determined Cedar Point was not responsible for the Top Thrill Dragster mishap.

Cedar Point did not say Tuesday why the ride is being retired after all these years.

