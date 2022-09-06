Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $434K

John Curp's last day with the city of Cincinnati was Friday, Sept. 2, city records show.
John Curp's last day with the city of Cincinnati was Friday, Sept. 2, city records show.(Provided)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Interim City Manager John Curp left his job Friday with a severance payout of about $436,000, city records show.

Curp was one of two finalists for the city’s top administrative position. He lost out last week to Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long, who will be paid about $287,000 annually.

She announced his exit in a memo to Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Council on Friday, writing that it was his last day of city employment.

“I want to thank Mr. Curp for his service. We wish him all the best going forward. A settlement was reached that all parties recognize is in the best interest of the City. Mr. Curp will continue to be available as a resource for the City.”

Curp served as the city solicitor from 2008 to 2014 and left shortly after Mayor John Cranley took office.

He worked as a lawyer and a partner at a downtown Cincinnati law firm before becoming the interim city manager in January. His salary was about $273,000.

Curp left with $404,444.58, a payment called for in his contract, the salary he would have received through July 30, 2024, if he had been offered a position with a salary of at least 75% of his salary as Interim City Manager plus the cost of health insurance for six months.

He also collected $31,838.01 for unused vacation time (176.5 hours) and sick time (66 hours).

Former Cincinnati City Manager Paula Boggs-Muething received a severance worth more than $287,000 when she left late last year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rescued from the area on the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt....
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
William McClain was arrested for felonious assault and using weapons while under disability.
Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness
East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired...
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside Ohio bar, police say
A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima...
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Human remains found in woods near Elsmere home, police say

Latest News

Frank's First Alert Video
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Edward Mumphrey Jr
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
(Source: WOIO)
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside East Cleveland bar, police say
Colerain Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours in Mt. Airy early Tuesday due to a crash,...
Crash closes Colerain Avenue overnight