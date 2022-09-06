Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $434K

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Interim City Manager John Curp left his job Friday with a severance payout of about $436,000, city records show.

Curp was one of two finalists for the city’s top administrative position. He lost out last week to Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long, who will be paid about $287,000 annually.

She announced his exit in a memo to Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Council on Friday, writing that it was his last day of city employment.

“I want to thank Mr. Curp for his service. We wish him all the best going forward. A settlement was reached that all parties recognize is in the best interest of the City. Mr. Curp will continue to be available as a resource for the City.”

Curp served as the city solicitor from 2008 to 2014 and left shortly after Mayor John Cranley took office.

He worked as a lawyer and a partner at a downtown Cincinnati law firm before becoming the interim city manager in January. His salary was about $273,000.

Curp left with $404,444.58, a payment called for in his contract, the salary he would have received through July 30, 2024, if he had been offered a position with a salary of at least 75% of his salary as Interim City Manager plus the cost of health insurance for six months.

He also collected $31,838.01 for unused vacation time (176.5 hours) and sick time (66 hours).

Former Cincinnati City Manager Paula Boggs-Muething received a severance worth more than $287,000 when she left late last year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.