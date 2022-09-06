Crash closes Colerain Avenue overnight
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours in Mt. Airy early Monday due to a crash, according to Cincinnati police.
The road reopened at about 3:45 a.m.
A car flipped at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Shepherd Creek Drive at about 1:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported, but the crash impacted utility equipment in the area, prompting police to summon a Duke Energy crew.
Duke Energy left after making repairs and the road reopened shortly after, police say.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.