Eyewitnesses recall encounters with escaped wolf at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One wolf escaped from the exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Labor Day

The animal was quickly captured by staff members after briefly breaching its habitat, said Director of Communications Jacqueline Gering.

No guests or employees were injured and the incident remains under investigation, added Gering.

Officials say the wolf breached an “outdoor, off-exhibit containment by way of scaling the containment walls and creating a gap in the top of the enclosure.”

Lianna Madigan was there with her family when she noticed an animal on the prowl and laid eyes on the wolf on the run.

She sprinted by me,” Madigan said. “She looked like she was on a mission, she was probably very scared.”

Viewer Jesse Hudson shared his encounter with the canine.

One wolf escaped from the exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Labor Day before staff captured it. An eyewitness told 19 News: "She sprinted by, she looked like she was on a mission." (Jesse Hudson)

Madigan told 19 News zoo workers told her an animal got loose as they started ushering her and the other visitors to safe places. She and her family took refuge inside the carousel room but she saw a lot of the action on the outside.

“We saw the doctor, I guess he was a doctor come up in a little van and they were kind of hanging out in that area trying to figure out where this wolf was and they had their nets,” said Madigan.

Josh Bodfield, visiting from the Chicago area, said he and his family were locked down with the koalas.

“The staff came in and told us to stay put for a little while, they’d let us know when everything okay but yes, we were in there for about 20 minutes or so while they were getting things taken care of,” he said.

“It seemed like the staff knew exactly what they were supposed to do, they definitely knew what the protocol was for that situation,” said Madigan.

There are a total of six Mexican gray wolves housed at the Wolf Lodge in the Northern Trek.

According to the zoo’s website, Mexican gray wolves are the smallest, rarest and most genetically distinct of all gray wolf species in North America.

The Zoo’s wolves, Catori, Sarita, Una, Aprecia, Nancita and Mitzi, are all sisters. They came to Cleveland from the Wild Canid Survival and Research Center in Missouri in 2009.

The Wolf Lodge is also home to the Zoo’s bald eagle, beaver and several species of North American fish.

Gering said the zoo is safe for guests and has resumed normal operations. The breach is under investigation.

