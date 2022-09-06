‘I am going to live’: Fifth Third shooting survivor recounts Sept. 6, 2018

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four years ago, a 29-year-old gunman opened fire inside the Fifth Third Center on Fountain Square, killing three people and injuring two more.

Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, went into the bank’s national headquarters on Sept. 6, 2018, where he started shooting shortly after 9 a.m., according to Cincinnati police.

Santa Perez fired a total of 35 rounds before being shot dead by an officer, police said.

The three victims killed were identified as Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25, Richard Newcomer, 64, and Luis Felipe Calderón, 48.

Police release video of Fifth Third shooting

Whitney Austin, who was shot 12 times, is among those who survived the shooting.

She is the mother of two who went to work at Fifth Third Bank that day and never thought she was going home again and her life was over.

“All of the things that I wanted to get in order that just weren’t going to happen because this was going to be the end of my life and then, all of a sudden, it wasn’t the end of my life,” Austin said.

Austin says she was in a state of despair and played dead until she saw Officer Al Staples.

“As soon as his face popped up in front of mine, I was in a totally different place,” Austin recalled. “I am going to live. This man is going to save me.”

Officer Staples says he checks to see how Whitney is doing every time he meets her.

“Can you give them a thumbs up? It’s this one, this one. She couldn’t raise that thumb from a fist but now she can give thumbs up and she’s continuously giving thumb ups that she’s going to continue to work hard and I always call her and after I say, stay Whitney Strong,” Officer Strong said.

In the years since, Austin devoted her time to ending gun violence through her organization, Whitney Strong.

The non-profit does not try to debate whether guns are good or bad but instead uses data to help reduce gun violence, the organization’s website states.

Through free in-person workshops, Whitney Strong focuses on gun safety and save a life, stop the bleed instruction and gun lock distribution all over Kentucky and Ohio.

In June, lawmakers on Capitol Hill passed a bipartisan gun law that Austin says will make a difference.

“I truly believed we moved the needle,” Austin said. “It was the most hopeful day of my professional life when we saw passage of the bipartisan ‘Safer Communities Act.’”

