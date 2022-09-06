Isolated Showers and Storms Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Unfortunately another day of rain chances remain for Tuesday. While not as widespread as the last few days, we will keep chances for heavy downpours and even thunder in the forecast Tuesday afternoon.

Where heavier downpours persist we will once again look at he concern for high water. Look for a high of 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Patchy fog will be possible Wednesday morning.

Outside of a slight chance of showers/TStorms Wednesday afternoon, it will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Expect lower humidity through Friday.

Rain chances return for the weekend.

