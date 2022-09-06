Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Judge rules firing squad, electric chair unconstitutional in South Carolina

The renovated Capital Punishment Facility as seen from the witness room. The firing squad chair...
The renovated Capital Punishment Facility as seen from the witness room. The firing squad chair is on the left. The covered chair is the electric chair, which does not move.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Nevin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A Richland County judge ruled Tuesday that firing squads and the use of the electric chair are unconstitutional in South Carolina.

Judge Jocelyn Newman ruled in the case involving four death row inmates against the State of South Carolina. She granted declaratory and injunctive relief for the inmates, writing:

“In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die. In doing so, the General Assembly ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency.”

Newman’s ruling found the state’s use of firing squads and electrocution is in violation of the South Carolina Constitution and its prohibition on cruel, corporal or unusual punishments. It additionally said the state is permanently prevented from executing the inmates by electrocution or firing squad.

One of the inmates in the lawsuit, Richard Bernard Moore, was scheduled earlier in the year to be the first person executed by firing squad in the state after the legislature added the option for prisoner executions. Through legal appeals, Moore’s execution was delayed while the court considered the case.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Mumphrey Jr
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
Two people were rescued from the area on the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt....
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
William McClain was arrested for felonious assault and using weapons while under disability.
Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness
Suspects caught on cam approaching a house in Fort Thomas last weekend. A teenage girl's father...
2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom
Aircare was called in to a home in Union, Kentucky where a man fell off his roof on Monday...
Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground

Latest News

The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Eric and Yvonne Boltz
Couple starts accessible cooking classes in custom kitchen at Warren County farm
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect
Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.
Huge Los Angeles school district hit by cyberattack