Male dead in Norwood shooting, coroner says

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWOOD (WXIX) - A male died after a shooting in Norwood on Monday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

It happened in the 2000 block of Mills Avenue at about 9:30 p.m., coroner’s officials confirm.

A male was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, a coroner’s report shows.

The circumstances of his death are listed on the report as “apparent homicide.”

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Norwood police are investigating, the coroner’s report shows.

They could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday morning.

FOX19 NOW will keep trying to get a hold of them and update this story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

