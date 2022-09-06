Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Nearly $4K worth of Legos stolen from Meijer locations; suspects arrested

$3,700 worth of Legos were stolen by two Cincinnati men Monday from two different Meijer...
$3,700 worth of Legos were stolen by two Cincinnati men Monday from two different Meijer locations, according to the Miami Township Police Department.(Miami Township Police Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men were arrested Monday after stealing nearly $4,000 worth of Legos from a pair of Meijer locations.

The Miami Township Police Department said the suspects were caught stealing $1,700 worth of Legos from one Meijer store.

That Meijer was not the first location the suspects allegedly stole from.

Earlier Monday, the same two men stole $2,000 worth of Legos from a west side Meijer, according to police.

Police did not say what the suspects planned to do with the stolen Legos.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rescued from the area on the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt....
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
William McClain was arrested for felonious assault and using weapons while under disability.
Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness
Aircare was called in to a home in Union, Kentucky where a man fell off his roof on Monday...
Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground
Edward Mumphrey Jr
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
Suspects caught on cam approaching a house in Fort Thomas last weekend. A teenage girl's father...
2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom

Latest News

Butler County Sheriff Jones says they are trying to identify a man who's been seen on security...
Butler County Sheriff trying to identify peeper
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Cedar Point retiring roller coaster that injured woman in 2021
A Butler County man, Joseph Schwarz, died at the scene of this multi-vehicle crash that injured...
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
Findings for recovery were issued against two people for improper expenditures by the Hamilton...
State auditor orders 2 with Hamilton County Agricultural Society to repay $5,400 in ‘improper’ expenses