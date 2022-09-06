Nearly $4K worth of Legos stolen from Meijer locations; suspects arrested

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men were arrested Monday after stealing nearly $4,000 worth of Legos from a pair of Meijer locations.

The Miami Township Police Department said the suspects were caught stealing $1,700 worth of Legos from one Meijer store.

That Meijer was not the first location the suspects allegedly stole from.

Earlier Monday, the same two men stole $2,000 worth of Legos from a west side Meijer, according to police.

Police did not say what the suspects planned to do with the stolen Legos.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.