Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Shots fired at car in Fairfield Township

Fairfield police are investigating after a man says he was driving near State Route 4 Bypass...
Fairfield police are investigating after a man says he was driving near State Route 4 Bypass and Hamilton Mason Road when another driver rolled down his window and fired several shots at his car.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man says multiple shots were fired at his car from another vehicle in Fairfield Township on Sunday.

Police responded around 12:50 p.m. to State Route 4 Bypass and Tylersville Road for a report of shots fired.

Adam Lee Wenning told officers that a black Chevrolet Malibu had been driving recklessly on Hamilton Mason Road.

According to the police report, Wenning said he turned southbound onto State Route 4 Bypass from Hamilton Mason Road when the Malibu got in front of him and began driving slowly.

Wenning told police he then moved his red 2004 Honda Accord to the left-hand lane to drive around the Malibu.

The police report says that when Wenning saw the driver’s side window of the Malibu roll down, the driver brandished a black handgun and fired approximately three shots at Wenning’s vehicle.

The first shot hit Wenning’s passenger side door.

He told police he immediately made a u-turn in the middle of State Route 4 Bypass between Hamilton Mason Road and Tylersville Road.

Wenning said he believed the Malibu had turned around and was possibly following him, the report said.

He then traveled eastbound on Hamilton Mason Road and then turned northbound on Morris Road.

Wenning stopped his vehicle on Rachel’s Run near Treadway Trail and met there with police.

He gave officers an additional detail that the Malibu also had dark-tinted windows.

According to the police report, Officer Meghan Robinson saw one bullet hole on the lower passenger side door of Wenning’s car.

Officer Robison wrote when she opened the door she saw a bullet hole under the cubby in the passenger side door where the bullet traveled through.

The officer also wrote in the report that she noticed the handle to recline the passenger seat was missing and then she located the handle which had broken in multiple parts on the passenger floorboard.

A projectile from the bullet was laying on the rear floorboard of the car, Officer Robison wrote.

Wenning told officers he was not injured by the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rescued from the area on the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt....
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
Edward Mumphrey Jr
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
William McClain was arrested for felonious assault and using weapons while under disability.
Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness
Suspects caught on cam approaching a house in Fort Thomas last weekend. A teenage girl's father...
2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom
Aircare was called in to a home in Union, Kentucky where a man fell off his roof on Monday...
Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground

Latest News

Gene Jackson
Blue Ash business owner pleads guilty to sex crime charges: court docs show
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
$3,700 worth of LEGOs were stolen by two Cincinnati men Monday from two different Meijer...
Nearly $4K worth of LEGOs stolen from Meijer locations; suspects arrested
Butler County Sheriff Jones says they are trying to identify a man who's been seen on security...
Butler County Sheriff trying to identify peeper