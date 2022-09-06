Shots fired at car in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man says multiple shots were fired at his car from another vehicle in Fairfield Township on Sunday.

Police responded around 12:50 p.m. to State Route 4 Bypass and Tylersville Road for a report of shots fired.

Adam Lee Wenning told officers that a black Chevrolet Malibu had been driving recklessly on Hamilton Mason Road.

According to the police report, Wenning said he turned southbound onto State Route 4 Bypass from Hamilton Mason Road when the Malibu got in front of him and began driving slowly.

Wenning told police he then moved his red 2004 Honda Accord to the left-hand lane to drive around the Malibu.

The police report says that when Wenning saw the driver’s side window of the Malibu roll down, the driver brandished a black handgun and fired approximately three shots at Wenning’s vehicle.

The first shot hit Wenning’s passenger side door.

He told police he immediately made a u-turn in the middle of State Route 4 Bypass between Hamilton Mason Road and Tylersville Road.

Wenning said he believed the Malibu had turned around and was possibly following him, the report said.

He then traveled eastbound on Hamilton Mason Road and then turned northbound on Morris Road.

Wenning stopped his vehicle on Rachel’s Run near Treadway Trail and met there with police.

He gave officers an additional detail that the Malibu also had dark-tinted windows.

According to the police report, Officer Meghan Robinson saw one bullet hole on the lower passenger side door of Wenning’s car.

Officer Robison wrote when she opened the door she saw a bullet hole under the cubby in the passenger side door where the bullet traveled through.

The officer also wrote in the report that she noticed the handle to recline the passenger seat was missing and then she located the handle which had broken in multiple parts on the passenger floorboard.

A projectile from the bullet was laying on the rear floorboard of the car, Officer Robison wrote.

Wenning told officers he was not injured by the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

