State auditor orders 2 with Hamilton County Agricultural Society to repay $5,400 in ‘improper’ expenses

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Findings for recovery were issued against two people for improper expenditures by the Hamilton County Agricultural Society, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Tuesday.

The findings against former Treasurer Rene Young and Richard Vayo, who provided services to the organization, were among nine findings included in the society’s regular audits in 2017 and 2018 Faber said.

State auditors issued a finding for recovery totaling $4,810 against Young, Faber said, for four cash withdrawals she made from the agricultural society’s account without providing supporting documentation to substantiate the expenditures were for a proper public purpose.

Vayo was paid twice for the same services he provided to the agricultural society, with duplicate checks of $600 issued a couple of weeks apart in August 2017, the audit revealed.

The finding for recovery was issued against Vayo, with Society Treasurer Tim Gruenwald jointly and severally liable, Faber says.

In July 2019, the auditor’s office declared the Hamilton County Agricultural Society “unauditable.” It happened after the organization failed to file annual financial statements for 2017 and 2018, according to Faber.

Tuesday’s report noted the society’s reports for the two fiscal years were “incomplete, inaccurate, and did not include note disclosures,” among other issues, he says.

Most of the new findings were repeat issues identified in a prior society’s audit that have yet to be corrected.

Read a copy of the audit here.

