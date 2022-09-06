Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

UPS driver saves two dogs trapped in pool

UPS driver Colin Mitchell helped an Iowa family with more than just a package delivery. (Source: KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Here’s an uplifting story for you. While making a delivery to an Ireton, Iowa home, UPS driver Colin Mitchell heard some commotion and looked over to see two dogs swimming in the above-ground pool.

Colin tried to notify the customers, but no one was home.

He didn’t feel right leaving so we walked back to check on the dogs... and realized they were trapped by the pool’s solar cover.

Colin was able to rescue the two dogs, Groot and Remy, and returned to his route.

The family says if it were not for Colin, the dogs would have been stuck in the pool for at least another three hours.

Thanks to his quick thinking, the dogs are doing well.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Van Winkle, 23, was last spotted near Mercy Health Clermont Hospital before getting...
Suspect escapes custody in Clermont County
Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY
Jungle Jim's
Finally! Jungle Jim’s website now shows what’s in stock
Sydney Garcia-Tovar was shot in Fairfield Township in 2018.
Second murder arrest in 2018 killing of Butler County teen
West Chester police said officers were called to a shooting on Fountains Boulevard, between...
Police: Man arrested after breaking into West Chester apartment, shooting woman

Latest News

Some CPS parents raise concerns over bus transportation
Nearly 30% of CPS school buses are arriving late to schools
Decisive Ohio Abortion Case to be Heard in Hamilton County
Decisive Ohio Abortion Case to be Heard in Hamilton County
GOP group aligned with ex-Portman staffer launches campaign against J.D. Vance
Northbound Interstate 71 is open again in northern Kentucky after a semi-tractor-trailer fire...
Semi fire closes NB I-71 for several hours overnight
Kids have fun while also learning at the new exhibit at the Campbell County Public Library.
Campbell County Public Library hosts Science in Play2Go for young children