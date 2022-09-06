UPS driver saves two dogs trapped in pool

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Here’s an uplifting story for you. While making a delivery to an Ireton, Iowa home, UPS driver Colin Mitchell heard some commotion and looked over to see two dogs swimming in the above-ground pool.

Colin tried to notify the customers, but no one was home.

He didn’t feel right leaving so we walked back to check on the dogs... and realized they were trapped by the pool’s solar cover.

Colin was able to rescue the two dogs, Groot and Remy, and returned to his route.

The family says if it were not for Colin, the dogs would have been stuck in the pool for at least another three hours.

Thanks to his quick thinking, the dogs are doing well.

