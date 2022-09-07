Bengals fans encouraged to continue traditions started during Super Bowl run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is Bengals game week, and fans are encouraged to “show your stripes” while buildings are asked to “light up Cincinnati orange” on Friday and Saturday.

The Bengals are looking to build off last season’s Super Bowl on the field while continuing fan traditions that started with the team’s playoff run.

Like fans did for the playoffs in Super Bowl, the team wants everyone to show their pride, or “stripes” as they say, by wearing Bengals gear on Friday and Saturday.

>> Cincinnati shows its stripes for playoffs <<

Another cool part of the Bengals’ playoff run was seeing the number of buildings and homes in the Tri-State shine bright with orange lights. From the Duke Energy Convention Center to Fifth Third Bank and fans’ homes, the orange lights illuminated the night sky.

The Bengals don’t want that tradition to stop.

Fans are encouraged to “Light up Cincinnati Orange” on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.