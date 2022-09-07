Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Bengals fans encouraged to continue traditions started during Super Bowl run

Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff party. The entire team was in attendance.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is Bengals game week, and fans are encouraged to “show your stripes” while buildings are asked to “light up Cincinnati orange” on Friday and Saturday.

The Bengals are looking to build off last season’s Super Bowl on the field while continuing fan traditions that started with the team’s playoff run.

Like fans did for the playoffs in Super Bowl, the team wants everyone to show their pride, or “stripes” as they say, by wearing Bengals gear on Friday and Saturday.

>> Cincinnati shows its stripes for playoffs <<

Another cool part of the Bengals’ playoff run was seeing the number of buildings and homes in the Tri-State shine bright with orange lights. From the Duke Energy Convention Center to Fifth Third Bank and fans’ homes, the orange lights illuminated the night sky.

The Bengals don’t want that tradition to stop.

Fans are encouraged to “Light up Cincinnati Orange” on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Mumphrey Jr
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
John Curp's last day with the city of Cincinnati was Friday, Sept. 2, city records show.
Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $436K
Suspects caught on cam approaching a house in Fort Thomas last weekend. A teenage girl's father...
2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom
Andre Denson, 26, of Springfield Township, was found shot and critically hurt in the 200 block...
Coroner IDs man killed in Norwood shooting
A Butler County man, Joseph Schwarz, died at the scene of this multi-vehicle crash that injured...
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima

Latest News

OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: New Cath's Caroline Eaglin
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: New Cath's Caroline Eaglin
Arkansas brings Skyline Chili into trolling of UC Bearcats’ football
No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats drop opener at No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks
the final quarter
The Final Quarter 9-2-22