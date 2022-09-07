Bengals plan whiteout for Thursday Night Football in Week 4

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are planning a whiteout at Paycor Stadium on Sept. 29 when the team wears their brand new White Bengal uniforms for Thursday Night Football.

The Week 4 game against the Dolphins will be the first time fans get to see the Bengals’ all-white uniforms on the field.

To match the players on the field, fans in the stand are asked to wear white.

“The whiteout will be further supplemented with a light show and enhanced fireworks for an energized atmosphere on primetime,” the team said.

The Bengals will also induct Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis into the Ring of Honor during halftime of the Thursday Night Football game.

