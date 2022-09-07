Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Bengals plan whiteout for Thursday Night Football in Week 4

Last week, the team unveiled their "White Bengal" helmet.
Last week, the team unveiled their "White Bengal" helmet.(Cincinnati Bengals)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are planning a whiteout at Paycor Stadium on Sept. 29 when the team wears their brand new White Bengal uniforms for Thursday Night Football.

The Week 4 game against the Dolphins will be the first time fans get to see the Bengals’ all-white uniforms on the field.

To match the players on the field, fans in the stand are asked to wear white.

“The whiteout will be further supplemented with a light show and enhanced fireworks for an energized atmosphere on primetime,” the team said.

The Bengals will also induct Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis into the Ring of Honor during halftime of the Thursday Night Football game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Mumphrey Jr
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
John Curp's last day with the city of Cincinnati was Friday, Sept. 2, city records show.
Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $436K
Andre Denson, 26, of Springfield Township, was found shot and critically hurt in the 200 block...
Coroner IDs man killed in Norwood shooting
A Butler County man, Joseph Schwarz, died at the scene of this multi-vehicle crash that injured...
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
Suspects caught on cam approaching a house in Fort Thomas last weekend. A teenage girl's father...
2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom

Latest News

Fans can commemorate any Bengals victory with a free Regular 3-, 4- or 5-way with the purchase...
Bengals wins equal free Gold Star for fans
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals fans encouraged to continue traditions started during Super Bowl run
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: New Cath's Caroline Eaglin
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: New Cath's Caroline Eaglin
Arkansas brings Skyline Chili into trolling of UC Bearcats’ football