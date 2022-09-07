Contests
Bengals wins equal free Gold Star for fans

Fans can commemorate any Bengals victory with a free Regular 3-, 4- or 5-way with the purchase...
Fans can commemorate any Bengals victory with a free Regular 3-, 4- or 5-way with the purchase of any Regular 3-, 4- or 5-way of equal or greater value the day after a Bengals win.(Gold Star)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gold Star is bringing back its special promotional deal that gives customers free meals for every Bengals win this season.

Every time the Bengals win, Gold Star will celebrate with the Who Dey Ways.

On the day after a Bengals win, fans can go to any Gold Star location and get a free regular 3-, 4- or 5-way with the purchase of any regular 3-, 4- or 5-way of equal or greater value.

Gold Star is also giving fans a chance to win free tickets to Bengals home games all season long.

To enter, head to a Gold Star location and follow the instructions on your receipt to register for a chance to win a Bengals home game ticket package with four tickets and a $50 Gold Star gift card.

