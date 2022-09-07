Contests
Clearcreek Township officer ‘improving every day’

Officer Eric Ney was shot in the face during a deadly officer-involved shooting in July
Photo of Officer Eric Ney taken on July 20.
Photo of Officer Eric Ney taken on July 20.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Family members say a Clearcreek Township police officer, who was shot in the head, is improving every day.

They told FOX19′s Tricia Macke that a CAT scan on Wednesday showed almost no air in Officer Eric Ney’s brain.

The family said Ney had surgery on August 30 to repair a hole after doctors discovered excess air in his brain.

Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a gunshot wound while responding to a domestic violence situation on July 12.

The man who shot Officer Ney, Mark Evers, 65, was shot dead by Sgt. Nicole Cordero, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said.

A medical helicopter flew Ney to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, though Ney was reportedly breathing on his own. The Officer’s condition improved markedly over the next week.

He was discharged from a rehab center on July 30 but was readmitted to the ICU on Aug. 7 with several blood clots and pneumonia.

It was then that doctors discovered the hole in his skull.

Family members say surgeons removed a stent from Ney’s brain on Wednesday and the other will be removed in a couple of days.

He is being treated with blood thinners for clots and is starting speech therapy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

