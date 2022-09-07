Coroner IDs man killed in Norwood shooting

NORWOOD (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a man killed in a Norwood shooting Monday night.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says Andre Denson, 26, of Springfield Township, is the victim gunned down near Mills and Walter avenues.

He was found on the ground in the entryway to the building at about 9 p.m.

Denson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of his death are listed on the coroner’s report as “apparent homicide.”

Norwood police say they are continuing to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.