Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

COVID-19 boosters available starting Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, you can get your COVID-19 booster shot that targets the dominant omicron...
Starting Wednesday, you can get your COVID-19 booster shot that targets the dominant omicron variant at area Walgreens drugstores.(WTVG)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Starting Wednesday, you can get your COVID-19 booster shot that targets the dominant omicron variant at area Walgreens drugstores.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently officially approved the new booster shot.

Pfizer’s booster is recommended for anyone 12 and older.

Moderna’s version is for those 18 and older.

The Johnson & Johnson booster has yet to be approved.

According to the CDC, the updated booster dose can be given to eligible individuals at least two months after they’ve received their last booster dose.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Mumphrey Jr
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
John Curp's last day with the city of Cincinnati was Friday, Sept. 2, city records show.
Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $436K
Suspects caught on cam approaching a house in Fort Thomas last weekend. A teenage girl's father...
2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom
A male died after a shooting in Norwood on Monday night, according to the Hamilton County...
Man dead in Norwood shooting, coroner says
A Butler County man, Joseph Schwarz, died at the scene of this multi-vehicle crash that injured...
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima

Latest News

While COVID-19 isn't causing as much severe illness these days, experts say the virus is still...
COVID: What to know as shots likely become annual
SDF
Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses
We are just a week away from the kickoff of another Chiefs football season, as the team takes...
Chiefs Kingdom pumped as season is just one week away
The updated boosters fight two strains of the coronavirus: the original strain and the BA.4 and...
US continues to grapple with COVID deaths as updated boosters launched