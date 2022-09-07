COVID-19 boosters available starting Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Starting Wednesday, you can get your COVID-19 booster shot that targets the dominant omicron variant at area Walgreens drugstores.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently officially approved the new booster shot.

Pfizer’s booster is recommended for anyone 12 and older.

Moderna’s version is for those 18 and older.

The Johnson & Johnson booster has yet to be approved.

According to the CDC, the updated booster dose can be given to eligible individuals at least two months after they’ve received their last booster dose.

