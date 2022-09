CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect delays on southbound Interstate 75 near I-275.

A crash closed I-75 for about a half hour earlier Wednesday morning but we’re still seeing lengthy backups.

The initial crash was reported at about 5:45 a.m., closing two lanes.

You can detour around by taking southbound I-71.

Big traffic issue on the north side of Cincinnati this morning. https://t.co/UViqEyGPgp — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) September 7, 2022

