EB Ronald Reagan Hwy briefly closed at Blue Rock Road due to wrong-way driver

Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway was briefly shut down at Blue Rock Road early...
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway was briefly shut down at Blue Rock Road early Wednesday after Colerain Township police pulled over a driver traveling the wrong way.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway was briefly shut down at Blue Rock Road early Wednesday after Colerain Township police pulled over a driver traveling the wrong way.

It happened just after 4 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Police called for an ambulance to take the driver to the hospital for a medical evaluation since he or she was driving the wrong way on the highway, dispatchers say.

All lanes opened by 4:40 a.m.

FOX19 NOW has a message into Colerain Township police for more details. We will continue to update this breaking story.

