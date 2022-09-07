EB Ronald Reagan Hwy briefly closed at Blue Rock Road due to wrong-way driver

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway was briefly shut down at Blue Rock Road early Wednesday after Colerain Township police pulled over a driver traveling the wrong way.

It happened just after 4 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Police called for an ambulance to take the driver to the hospital for a medical evaluation since he or she was driving the wrong way on the highway, dispatchers say.

All lanes opened by 4:40 a.m.

FOX19 NOW has a message into Colerain Township police for more details. We will continue to update this breaking story.

