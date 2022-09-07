Family fears for Newport man missing for three weeks

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY. (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Newport man who disappeared three weeks ago.

Kenneth Webster, 27, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 when a friend dropped him off at the family’s home in Newport. His family reported him missing the next day.

He is described as 5′9″ and 190 lbs. and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black sweatpants.

He wears black-framed glasses and now has a shaved head.

His family says he doesn’t drive so he is either on foot or using a red bike.

The family has put up fliers all over Newport. His mother, Sharla Webster, says they’re worried because he’s never gone this long without contacting family.

“He’s never done anything like this in his life,” Sharla said. “He might take off for a few days, but he always messages somebody and lets them know where he’s at.”

Kenneth’s family was shocked they didn’t hear from him on his birthday Sept. 3.

Sharla can’t think of anyone who would want to hurt her son. She says he didn’t have issues with anyone and was known for his boisterous personality, though she also says he’s been struggling with depression.

“My baby is out there. He’s just not in a good mental spot,” Sharla said.

The flyers brought in tips from people who said they’d spotted Kenneth in Cincinnati and Covington, but the tips didn’t pan out.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Newport PD at (859) 292-3622.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.