Humidity drops this week but rain chances rise this weekend

Temperatures will be near to slightly below normal for early September
Humidity drops over the next few days, but rain chances increase going into the weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We finally get a break from the wet weather and humidity. Look for low humidity and clear skies with sunshine for Wednesday and a daytime high of 80 degrees.

This pattern continues for the remainder of the work week, in fact morning lows Thursday will be in the mid 50s . Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s on Thursday and then 81 degrees on Friday.

We stay dry until our next chance of rain late Saturday , with rain and thunder chances on Sunday.

That will set up another wet and cooler pattern for next week.

