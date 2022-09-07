Humidity drops this week but rain chances rise this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We finally get a break from the wet weather and humidity. Look for low humidity and clear skies with sunshine for Wednesday and a daytime high of 80 degrees.

This pattern continues for the remainder of the work week, in fact morning lows Thursday will be in the mid 50s . Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s on Thursday and then 81 degrees on Friday.

We stay dry until our next chance of rain late Saturday , with rain and thunder chances on Sunday.

That will set up another wet and cooler pattern for next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.