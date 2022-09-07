Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, killing of Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The man accused of killing a Memphis wife, teacher and mother of two had his bond revoked Wednesday amid charges being upgraded to murder.
Police found 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s body Monday night. Cleotha Abston, aka Cleotha Henderson, faced the judge for the second day in a row.
Abston was originally charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence in this case. That was until investigators located and identified Fletcher’s body.
On Tuesday, additional charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping were brought against Abston.
This is Abston’s second kidnapping offense. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison at the age of 16 for a kidnapping in May 2000 but only spent 20 years behind bars.
Fletcher was reported missing Friday after not returning from her morning jog.
