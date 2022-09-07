Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The human remains found over the weekend in Elsmere are those of a missing Cincinnati woman.

The remains of Kadidra Roberts, 28, were found Saturday in the backyard of a home at Palace Avenue and Spring Street, according to Kenton County Police.

Police were able to identify Roberts through forensic evidence analyzed by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab.

Roberts was reported missing by the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25, Kenton County Police explained.

Police said on Saturday there was no evidence linking the home to the deceased and the homeowner fully cooperated with the officers.

On Wednesday, Kenton County Police said investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Spring Street in connection with Roberts’ death. The outcome of that search was not released by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call Detective Andrew Kenner at 859-392-1979 if you have information on Roberts’ whereabouts prior to when she was reported missing.

