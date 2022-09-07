Contests
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY

Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the Kenton County Police Department.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The human remains found over the weekend in Elsmere are those of a missing Cincinnati woman.

The remains of Kadidra Roberts, 28, were found Saturday in the backyard of a home at Palace Avenue and Spring Street, according to Kenton County Police.

Police were able to identify Roberts through forensic evidence analyzed by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab.

Roberts was reported missing by the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25, Kenton County Police explained.

Police said on Saturday there was no evidence linking the home to the deceased and the homeowner fully cooperated with the officers.

On Wednesday, Kenton County Police said investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Spring Street in connection with Roberts’ death. The outcome of that search was not released by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call Detective Andrew Kenner at 859-392-1979 if you have information on Roberts’ whereabouts prior to when she was reported missing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

