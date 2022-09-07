NKY city passes ban on smoking, vaping over some objections

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dayton became the second city in Northern Kentucky and the first in Campbell County to pass a smoking ban.

Smoking and vaping is now prohibited in restaurants and on all properties, according to the ordinance.

Businesses that violate the ordinance could face a $250 fine.

Dayton City Council passed the measure by a 3-2 vote Tuesday night. The meeting drew dozens of residents who spoke out for and against the ban.

Those in favor argued the ban will attract more investment and foot traffic to the area while also helping people lead healthier lives.

Those against were upset that smoking and vaping will no longer be allowed in businesses they frequent.

Patricia Flynn says her bar as allowed smoking for more than 80 years. She thinks it will force her customers to go elsewhere, hurting her business.

“I think all we need to do is post a sign saying it’s a smoking establishment,” she said. “Leave it to the choice of the people.”

Dayton Mayor Ben Baker previously said they did a poll throughout Northern Kentucky and found around 85 percent of voters are in favor of banning smoking in public places.

Williamstown passed a similar ban in 2019.

Kenton County’s ban prohibits smoking in most places except bars where those younger than 18 are prohibited.

