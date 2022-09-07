Contests
Peeper at Four Bridges: Sheriff’s office asks public to help ID man

Butler County Sheriff's Office search peeping suspect
By Ken Brown, Jennifer Edwards Baker and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is asking for help to identify a man caught on security camera peering into residents’ windows at Four Bridges subdivision in Liberty Township.

The video - which you can see below - is from Aug. 22 around 1:30 a.m.

Sheriff Jones says the peeper was spotted doing this again last week,on Sept. 5 at 10:50 p.m.

“The concerning thing is he’s coming back to the same one,” Detective Joe Nerlinger tells FOX19 NOW. “The first video that was made public he’s looking in. We’re not sure that he’s aware that there is a camera. The more concerning one is the second time he came back he appears to be attempting to cover his face.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Nerlinger: 513-759-7344.

