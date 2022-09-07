Police: Cincinnati man charged with murder in death of mother’s boyfriend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars on murder charges months after an alleged assault in North Fairmount.

The victim, 70-year-old Lee Anderson, died last week, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police arrested 37-year-old Amar Pryor (pictured below) on Aug. 29, according to jail records. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted him on one count of murder Wednesday.

The alleged assault happened on May 23 in the 2000 block of Harkness Street, police say. Officers found Anderson suffering from apparent head injuries.

A police affidavit claims Anderson was Pryor’s mother’s boyfriend.

The criminal complaint says Pryor and Anderson got into a verbal argument in a home they shared before Pryor punched Anderson in the face repeatedly causing severe swelling, black eyes and a possible broken jaw.

EMS transported Anderson to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remained until his death on Aug. 1.

Pryor is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $50,000 bail bond.

Amar Pryor (Cincinnati Police Department)

