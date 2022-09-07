Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Police: Cincinnati man charged with murder in death of mother’s boyfriend

The suspect punched the 70-year-old man repeatedly, causing injuries from which he later died, police say.
Lee Anderson
Lee Anderson(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars on murder charges months after an alleged assault in North Fairmount.

The victim, 70-year-old Lee Anderson, died last week, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police arrested 37-year-old Amar Pryor (pictured below) on Aug. 29, according to jail records. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted him on one count of murder Wednesday.

The alleged assault happened on May 23 in the 2000 block of Harkness Street, police say. Officers found Anderson suffering from apparent head injuries.

A police affidavit claims Anderson was Pryor’s mother’s boyfriend.

The criminal complaint says Pryor and Anderson got into a verbal argument in a home they shared before Pryor punched Anderson in the face repeatedly causing severe swelling, black eyes and a possible broken jaw.

EMS transported Anderson to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remained until his death on Aug. 1.

Pryor is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $50,000 bail bond.

Amar Pryor
Amar Pryor(Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Mumphrey Jr
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
John Curp's last day with the city of Cincinnati was Friday, Sept. 2, city records show.
Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $436K
Christian Van Winkle, 23, was last spotted near Mercy Health Clermont Hospital before getting...
Suspect escapes custody in Clermont County
Andre Denson, 26, of Springfield Township, was found shot and critically hurt in the 200 block...
Coroner IDs man killed in Norwood shooting
A Butler County man, Joseph Schwarz, died at the scene of this multi-vehicle crash that injured...
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima

Latest News

Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY
September is Suicide Prevention Month and Tri-State schools are bringing attention to mental...
Tri-State schools bring attention to mental health during Suicide Prevention Month
Kristina Bowling is facing charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and criminal damaging,...
Woman accused of vandalizing cemetery, bank, buildings in Oxford
West Chester police said officers were called to a shooting on Fountains Boulevard, between...
Woman shot after man forces his way into West Chester apartment