Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Scary moments: Dog helps save owner in backyard bear attack, police say

Authorities in Oregon say a bear attacked a woman and her dog while they were in their backyard.
Authorities in Oregon say a bear attacked a woman and her dog while they were in their backyard.(Miller_Eszter from Pixabay via canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials say a bear has been killed after it attacked a woman and her dog in southern Oregon over the weekend.

KPTV reports the incident happened on Sept. 4, when the animal attacked the woman and her dog while the two were in their backyard in west Medford.

The Medford Police Department estimated the bear weighed between 150 and 200 pounds.

Authorities said the woman and her dog suffered injuries in the attack. The woman’s left arm and leg were injured, but she is expected to survive after her dog helped scare the bear away.

Police initially said they couldn’t find the bear, but it was eventually spotted on Tuesday by a neighbor in a nearby yard.

On Wednesday, Medford police said officers shot and killed the animal, as it’s their policy that any bear which is a threat to human life must be killed and not relocated.

Authorities said they collected evidence from the attack and matched it with the bear.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Mumphrey Jr
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
John Curp's last day with the city of Cincinnati was Friday, Sept. 2, city records show.
Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $436K
Christian Van Winkle, 23, was last spotted near Mercy Health Clermont Hospital before getting...
Suspect escapes custody in Clermont County
Andre Denson, 26, of Springfield Township, was found shot and critically hurt in the 200 block...
Coroner IDs man killed in Norwood shooting
A Butler County man, Joseph Schwarz, died at the scene of this multi-vehicle crash that injured...
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima

Latest News

Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., speaks during a news conference at the...
GOP gives thumbs down to Biden’s $47B emergency request
Lee Anderson
Police: Cincinnati man charged with murder in death of mother’s boyfriend
September is Suicide Prevention Month and Tri-State schools are bringing attention to mental...
Tri-State schools bring attention to mental health during Suicide Prevention Month
Police said Japa Goins, 34, will be charged with aggravated kidnapping and attempted rape.
Registered sex offender tries to kidnap, rape jogger in Tennessee, police say