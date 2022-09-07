Suspect escapes custody in Clermont County, steals car

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect escaped the custody of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in Clermont County, stole a car and remains at large, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in Batavia Township, dispatchers say. It was in the area of a UDF store on Winemiller Lane, they added.

The suspect, a man, ran from a cruiser, according to Chief Deputy Chris Stratton with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the stolen vehicle. It was taken from Papa John’s on Bauer Road, Stratton said.

The car was recovered a short time later on Park Meadow Drive in Eastfork Crossing, processed for evidence and returned to its owner, he said

ODNR dispatchers referred questions to an agency spokeswoman who did not immediately respond to calls for comment early Wednesday.

