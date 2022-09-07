Tri-State schools bring attention to mental health during Suicide Prevention Month

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and Tri-State schools are bringing attention to mental health and suicide awareness.

At New Richmond High School, this is Hope Week.

Each day has a theme, and on Wednesday, the theme is float day. The event is put on by the Hope Squad.

“Hope Squad is a suicide prevention and mental health group here at the high school,” explains senior Zoe Hammond. “We are here to destigmatize mental health and help kids who are in need and make it not so scary to talk to people if you need help.”

Blake Howard, a senior at New Richmond High School, says Hope Squad has been around since his sophomore year.

“If you’re struggling and you need someone to talk to, there’s a whole group of people here willing to listen to you,” Howard continues, “And just help you with your problems. People have come to me about their mental health, and I’ve helped give them advice and point them in the direction of help.”

Ryan Hammond is also a senior and even wore pool floaties to go along with the theme Wednesday.

“I think it’s a fun thing that everyone can do and get involved in,” says Hammond, “And I think it’s like, ‘why are we doing this?’ And then you can spread the message, and more people will get involved and do these fun things.”

Thursday, the theme is blackout and students are encouraged to get off social media for the day.

Friday, they are asked to wear yellow to represent the color for suicide awareness.

The Hope Squad is supported by The Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board and Clermont County Family and Children First.

