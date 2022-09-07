Woman accused of vandalizing cemetery, bank, buildings in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested for allegedly defacing a headstone, vandalizing a bank, and stealing from a neighbor.

Kristina Bowling is facing charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and criminal damaging, according to the arrest report from the Oxford Police Department.

Police said Bowling was caught on camera spray painting a large marble statue inside the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Oxford on Sept. 1. She also laid a shrine at the base of the statue using bubble wands, police added.

Bowling was found at her home around 10 minutes later by officers, police explained.

Bowling is also accused of damaging three different buildings uptown earlier that day.

One of the buildings was LCNB National Bank.

Officers responded to an alarm at the bank a few minutes after 4 a.m.

The responding officer said he saw broken glass under the bank’s window and “FREE BLI” spray painted on another window.

Bank managers came in to show officers security video.

The police report says the video shows a person, later identified as Bowling, using a baseball bat to shatter the glass window and climb through.

Bowling then walked around the inside of the bank for several minutes, looking around the bank teller stations, according to Oxford police.

She then walked out the back door which set off the alarm that prompted police to respond.

Down the street from the bank, a Miami University officer found the words “FREE My Ninja Gunnerrr” and “Blik” spray painted on the building, police wrote in the arrest report.

An officer checked the suspect’s Facebook page, which contained videos and photos of the vandalism, police said.

Police said Bowling was cited a day before going on the vandalism spree for allegedly stealing water from a neighbor when she hooked up her garden hose to their spigot.

Bowling is now in the Butler County Jail.

