Woman shot after man forces his way into West Chester apartment

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot Wednesday in West Chester.

West Chester police said an unidentified man forced his way into an apartment on Fountains Boulevard, between Desoto Drive and Meeting Street, where the woman was.

A physical confrontation followed, during which the man shot the woman, police said. The man then ran out of the apartment.

Around 1:40 p.m., officers were called to the scene of the shooting.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to police.

The suspect is no longer believed to be in the area, police explained.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

