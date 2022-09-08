Contests
23-year-old arrested for attacking man with bow and arrow

Tyler Weil was arrested on felonious assault charges on Sept. 7.
Tyler Weil was arrested on felonious assault charges on Sept. 7.(Hamilton County Jail)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH BEND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Norwood man was arrested on felonious assault charges after he attacked someone with a bow and arrow on Sept. 7.

Tyler Weil, 23, intentionally shot an arrow at Kyle Getz on Aug. 15, according to court documents.

Weil was standing five feet away from Getz when he shot the arrow, striking the victim in his left forearm, court documents said.

The incident occurred at 3771 Shady Ln. in North Bend.

Weil’s bond was set at $8,500 but only has to pay 10%.

