23-year-old arrested for attacking man with bow and arrow

NORTH BEND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Norwood man was arrested on felonious assault charges after he attacked someone with a bow and arrow on Sept. 7.

Tyler Weil, 23, intentionally shot an arrow at Kyle Getz on Aug. 15, according to court documents.

Weil was standing five feet away from Getz when he shot the arrow, striking the victim in his left forearm, court documents said.

The incident occurred at 3771 Shady Ln. in North Bend.

Weil’s bond was set at $8,500 but only has to pay 10%.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.