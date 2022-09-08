4-year-old inside apartment when man forces his way in, shoots woman

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police continue investigating to determine the motive that led a suspect to break into a West Chester apartment that housed a 4-year-old girl.

The suspect, 33-year-old Courtney Montgomery, of Cincinnati, is accused of forcing his way into an apartment on Fountains Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to West Chester police.

A 25, 22 and 4-year-old were all inside of the apartment at the time, police said in an update Thursday.

Once Montgomery forced his way into the apartment, police said a physical confrontation ensued between him and a woman. The 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot by Montgomery during the struggle.

The 33-year-old suspect then ran out of the apartment.

Another woman, who claimed to be in the apartment at the time of the shooting, called 911 around 1:40 p.m. The shooting victim herself can be heard in the 911 call as well.

“Please hurry, I have a 4-year-old,” the victim says, according to a copy of the call obtained by FOX19. “I can’t breathe.”

She tells the call taker her young child was in the home when the shooting happened.

The caller says she’s holding the victim’s wound. “We need an ambulance,” she says.

The call taker asks if the caller saw the shooting happen. She responds, “Yes, he came into the wrong building. He had a gun. We tried to run from him.”

The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to police.

Montgomery was arrested in Cincinnati around 9:30 p.m. with assistance from Cincinnati police.

Police say he is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

33-year-old Courtney Montgomery is in custody he was arrested last night in Cincinnati on Daly and Galbraith Rd. Police are not aware at this time of the relationship between Montgomery and the 25-year-old victim but say at this time the victim is doing well. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/t1yXdk0CJo — Kendall Hyde (@KendallHydeTV) September 8, 2022

