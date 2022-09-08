Contests
Nearly 30% of CPS school buses are arriving late to schools

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CORRYVILLE (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Public Schools Committee held a two-hour long meeting where they addressed late-arrival bus issues for CPS students on Wednesday evening.

According to Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright, only 71% of buses are considered to be on time, arriving within five minutes of the first bell.

While the number of on-time buses is rising, there are still six or seven schools in the district where buses are dropping off students 30 minutes late.

“If [my son] had his algebra class first period and he was late 30 minutes, that would be a huge impact on him academically,” mother of a CPS student Marsha Thornton said.

Thornton’s son rides a yellow bus to Walnut High School, which are the buses that are primarily experiencing the issue, CPS School Board President Ben Lindy says.

“There have been a couple of different challenges around our yellow buses,” Lindy said. “Some of that is buses showing up late, some of it is about stops that have changed from what they have been in the past.”

According to Wright, the district is short 30 buses, one of the reasons students arrive late to school.

“You see labor shortages are all over the place and we are absolutely experiencing that with our bus contractors,” Lindy mentioned. “I think this is a real challenge ... for parents, challenges for schools - we need to get kids in school. We need them in school on time.”

Parents, like Thornton, say they have been coordinating carpools with other CPS parents in case their child’s bus is late.

“We start texting and calling, ‘hey can anybody take them,’ so we have a good support system, but for people who don’t have that, they’re really going to struggle,” Thornton said.

Just over 89% of CPS buses have GPS trackers on them, which will let officials know if a bus is going to be late, the district said.

If a bus is going to be late to pick up students, then the district will send out an alert to parents, letting them know.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

