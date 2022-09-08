Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Auditor orders North College Hill officials to repay credit card transactions

North College Hill officials must repay more than $1,700 from six credit card transactions that...
North College Hill officials must repay more than $1,700 from six credit card transactions that could not be substantiated as proper public disbursements, State Auditor Keith Farber announced Thursday.(@CityOfNCH)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - North College Hill officials must repay more than $1,700 from six credit card transactions that could not be substantiated as proper public disbursements, State Auditor Keith Farber announced Thursday.

Findings for recovery were issued against Public Works Director Martin Cole for $151, Police Chief Ryan Schrand for $745, Fire Chief Brian Fels for $154, and former Finance Director Angela Burton for $672.

North College Hill did not have procedures in place for effective monitoring of the city’s financial activity and the accuracy of accounting and financial reporting, the audit states.

“Failure to accurately post and monitor financial activity increases the risks that errors, theft, and fraud could occur and not be detected in a timely manner,” it reads.

Burton and former Finance Director Ari Hall are jointly and severally liable for disbursements made during their administrations, Farber said.

North College Hill’s audit also detected “an unlawful interest in a public contract” after the city’s public works director authorized the hiring of his son as a part-time employee, Faber said.

Cole authorized the hiring of his son in 2020 for a part-time position, served as his direct supervisor, and approved his son’s hourly timesheets, the audit uncovered.

Cole did not disclose the potential conflict of interest to the city, auditors determined.

His son was paid $1,848.

The Auditor’s Office referred the issue to the Ohio Ethics Commission.

FOX19 NOW has requests for comment from North College Hill officials. We will update this story once we hear back.

The Ethics Commission cannot confirm it received any complaints, allegations, or referrals concerning potential violations of ethics laws. That information is confidential by state law.

The Ohio Ethics Commission website states:

“Remember, public servants may NOT take any action in matters that definitely and directly affect themselves, their family members, or their business associates.”

It also says:

“When someone in public service is confronted with a conflict of interest, he or she must completely abstain from making decisions about or influencing how the matter is resolved.”

Under Ohio’s conflict of interest statute, “use of authority” could include using your office to try and influence other office holders.

Penalties for violating ethics laws vary.

A finding of “use of authority” is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail.

Thursday’s developments come after state auditors declared the city of North College Hill “unauditable” earlier this year.

Officials failed to file a complete set of financial statements and footnotes and bank-to-bank cash reconciliations for 2020, Faber said.

A copy of the audit can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Van Winkle, 23, was last spotted near Mercy Health Clermont Hospital before getting...
Suspect escapes custody in Clermont County
Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY
Jungle Jim's
Finally! Jungle Jim’s website now shows what’s in stock
Sydney Garcia-Tovar was shot in Fairfield Township in 2018.
Second murder arrest in 2018 killing of Butler County teen
West Chester police said officers were called to a shooting on Fountains Boulevard, between...
Police: Man arrested after breaking into West Chester apartment, shooting woman

Latest News

23-year-old attacks man with bow and arrow in Norwood
West Chester police said officers were called to a shooting on Fountains Boulevard, between...
4-year-old inside apartment when man forces his way in, shoots woman
Some CPS parents raise concerns over bus transportation
Nearly 30% of CPS school buses are arriving late to schools
Decisive Ohio Abortion Case to be Heard in Hamilton County
Decisive Ohio Abortion Case to be Heard in Hamilton County