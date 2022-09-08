Auditor orders North College Hill officials to repay credit card transactions

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - North College Hill officials must repay more than $1,700 from six credit card transactions that could not be substantiated as proper public disbursements, State Auditor Keith Farber announced Thursday.

Findings for recovery were issued against Public Works Director Martin Cole for $151, Police Chief Ryan Schrand for $745, Fire Chief Brian Fels for $154, and former Finance Director Angela Burton for $672.

North College Hill did not have procedures in place for effective monitoring of the city’s financial activity and the accuracy of accounting and financial reporting, the audit states.

“Failure to accurately post and monitor financial activity increases the risks that errors, theft, and fraud could occur and not be detected in a timely manner,” it reads.

Burton and former Finance Director Ari Hall are jointly and severally liable for disbursements made during their administrations, Farber said.

North College Hill’s audit also detected “an unlawful interest in a public contract” after the city’s public works director authorized the hiring of his son as a part-time employee, Faber said.

Cole authorized the hiring of his son in 2020 for a part-time position, served as his direct supervisor, and approved his son’s hourly timesheets, the audit uncovered.

Cole did not disclose the potential conflict of interest to the city, auditors determined.

His son was paid $1,848.

The Auditor’s Office referred the issue to the Ohio Ethics Commission.

The Ethics Commission cannot confirm it received any complaints, allegations, or referrals concerning potential violations of ethics laws. That information is confidential by state law.

The Ohio Ethics Commission website states:

“Remember, public servants may NOT take any action in matters that definitely and directly affect themselves, their family members, or their business associates.”

It also says:

“When someone in public service is confronted with a conflict of interest, he or she must completely abstain from making decisions about or influencing how the matter is resolved.”

Under Ohio’s conflict of interest statute, “use of authority” could include using your office to try and influence other office holders.

Penalties for violating ethics laws vary.

A finding of “use of authority” is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail.

Thursday’s developments come after state auditors declared the city of North College Hill “unauditable” earlier this year.

Officials failed to file a complete set of financial statements and footnotes and bank-to-bank cash reconciliations for 2020, Faber said.

