Campbell County Public Library hosts mini version of ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, opened at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3.

“I think this has a huge impact on kids. Kids learn so much through play and school’s obviously great and incredibly important, but it’s also important that they take that education out in the world and that they learn things at libraries... parks... and all the different places that they go,” said Amy Carroll, the Adult/Teen Programming Coordinator at Campbell County Public Library.

Designed specifically for children ages 8 and under, Science in Play2Go is built around the concepts of open-ended play and “loose parts” – materials that can be reimagined in countless ways – that allow children to naturally develop Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics skills.

Carroll added that, “the Kentucky Science Center is all about learning about science - it’s located in Louisville - and with this exhibit, they’re focusing on learning through exploration, so its less about teaching about teaching science facts and teaching kids about how to find the facts.”

Science in Play2Go is provided free of charge to communities and participating libraries thanks to the support and partnership of the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA).

The travelling exhibit is open to the community during normal library hours through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Field trips and group visits to Science in Play2Go are encouraged; groups, including schools and local community centers, may contact the library directly to arrange a visit. Science in Play2Go is designed to serve as a resource to the community, providing at-home activities for parents and caregivers to do science with children and tools to help facilitate early-childhood learning.

Activities include a large light bright, blue building blocks, a small roller coaster, and other elements.

“Libraries are not as quiet as a lot of people remember them being, however, I do want people to know we have quiet study rooms if that’s what they’re looking for. You can reserve quiet study rooms. We also have three other branches that are not as loud as this one is,” said Carroll.

There will be events that happen at the Cold Spring Branch including a Teen Day on Oct. 21 and also a Sensory Saturday on Nov. 12. More details on those events and more can be found on the Campbell County Public Library Facebook page.

The Campbell County Public Library operates four branches, and the Cold Spring Branch is located at 3920 Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring, phone 859-781-6166. For more information, you can visit their website here.

