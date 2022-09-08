Contests
Criminal charge added against Hamilton man in attempted child abduction

The alleged abduction attempt was caught on camera.
Attempted kidnapping caught on camera
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man faces a new felony charge in the attempted kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl that was caught on camera in late August.

Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly tried to take the girl from the front yard of her home on Aug. 24. The incident took place in broad daylight and was recorded on a doorbell camera.

The girl’s parents were inside the home at the time. She was throwing trash in the garbage when McPherson allegedly stopped on the sidewalk and made the attempt. The girl screamed and got away.

Police arrested McPherson later the same day on charges of abduction and gross sexual imposition.

A Butler County grand jury initially indicted McPherson on those charges and an additional count of unlawful restraint.

Prosecutors then added an additional charge of abduction in a superseding indictment presented the grand jury Wednesday.

McPherson is at the Butler County Jail on a $75,000 cash bond.

He will be back in court Sept. 12.

