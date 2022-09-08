Clermont County man charged with 45 counts of child porn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wayne Township man uploaded child porn to the internet while staying at a family member’s home, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander Scott MacGregor, 23, admitted to investigators that he used his phone to upload videos and pictures of prepubescent children involved in sex acts, prosecutors say.

The investigation began June 24, when sheriff’s detectives got a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip led detectives to an address on US-50 in Jackson Township, where prosecutors say the child porn was uploaded.

Detectives determined MacGregor acted alone. They also found he does not live at the address and was staying with a family member at the time.

MacGregor cooperated with detectives, turning over his phone. He also admitted he was the only one responsible for uploading the child porn, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives searched the phone, where they allegedly found the child porn.

A Clermont County grand jury indicted MacGregor Thursday on 45 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

He is currently at held at the Clermont County Jail without bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

The investigation is still active. Detectives are working with ICAC and NCMEC to determine the identities of the victims and perpetrators allegedly shown in the pictures and videos seized during the search.

