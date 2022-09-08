Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Clermont County man charged with 45 counts of child porn

Investigators are working to determine the identities of the victims and perpetrators, according to the sheriff’s office.
A Clermont County man is behind bars after the sheriff's office allegedly found videos and...
A Clermont County man is behind bars after the sheriff's office allegedly found videos and pictures of children engaging in sex acts on his phone. (Source: StoryBlocks)(StoryBlocks)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wayne Township man uploaded child porn to the internet while staying at a family member’s home, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander Scott MacGregor, 23, admitted to investigators that he used his phone to upload videos and pictures of prepubescent children involved in sex acts, prosecutors say.

The investigation began June 24, when sheriff’s detectives got a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip led detectives to an address on US-50 in Jackson Township, where prosecutors say the child porn was uploaded.

Detectives determined MacGregor acted alone. They also found he does not live at the address and was staying with a family member at the time.

MacGregor cooperated with detectives, turning over his phone. He also admitted he was the only one responsible for uploading the child porn, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives searched the phone, where they allegedly found the child porn.

RELATED | Controversy surrounds civilian group of predator catchers after latest confrontation

A Clermont County grand jury indicted MacGregor Thursday on 45 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

He is currently at held at the Clermont County Jail without bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

The investigation is still active. Detectives are working with ICAC and NCMEC to determine the identities of the victims and perpetrators allegedly shown in the pictures and videos seized during the search.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Van Winkle, 23, was last spotted near Mercy Health Clermont Hospital before getting...
Suspect escapes custody in Clermont County
Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY
Jungle Jim's
Finally! Jungle Jim’s website now shows what’s in stock
West Chester police said officers were called to a shooting on Fountains Boulevard, between...
Police: Man arrested after breaking into West Chester apartment, shooting woman
Sydney Garcia-Tovar was shot in Fairfield Township in 2018.
Second murder arrest in 2018 killing of Butler County teen

Latest News

A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast
Kenton County Police say Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, of Cincinnati, is facing charges of abuse...
Man facing charges after woman’s remains found in NKY