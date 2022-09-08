Colerain family says their dog was killed by neighbor’s dog

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A family dog is dead in Colerain Township Wednesday, and the family claims it’s their neighbor’s fault.

They say the neighbor’s dog murdered their pup, Johnny.

Colerain police and the Hamilton County Dog Warden responded to the call on Libra Lane early Wednesday evening.

Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal CARE, Hamilton County’s licensed animal shelter, confirms the incident is under investigation.

Cayla Williams lives in the home where the dog died. She recalls the sights and sounds immediately after the incident.

“All I could hear was all of the kids screaming,” she said. “When I pulled up here from work, there was five cop cars and four screaming, hyperventilating children.”

Aaliyah Williams, 13, also lives in the home.

“I go in my room to start my homework and I hear barking and I look out my window, and there’s a man in my backyard,” she said.

The family is in turmoil, claiming their neighbor’s dog killed Johnny.

“I’m sick over it. I’m trying not to think about it,” said Kayla Hobbs, a resident of Libra Lane.

Johnny leaves behind a twin sister, June.

Anderson couldn’t say much Wednesday but confirmed Johnny didn’t die of natural causes. He says the investigation remains open.

Said Cayla, “If the cops aren’t going to do anything, they said we can take it to civil court, and that’s all I can do.”

It’s unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

