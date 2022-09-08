Contests
Collar worn by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg up for auction

Personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be offered at auction...
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) – She was a trailblazer serving on the nation’s highest court for 27 years.

Now, nearly 100 personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are up for auction.

According to Auction House Bonhams, the items being offered include some rare signature pieces from Ginsburg’s fashion collection.

Some of the items include two pairs of her lace gloves, one of her favorite shawls and a beaded gilt collar necklace.

Justice Ginsburg was known for styling her judicial robes with bold collars.

This one being auctioned is estimated to be worth between $3,000 and $5,000.

The auction is now live on Bonhams.com. It ends Sept. 16.

The proceeds will benefit SOS Children’s Villages, an organization that cares for foster children or those who are at risk of losing their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

