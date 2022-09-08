Decisive Ohio abortion case to be heard in Hamilton County Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A hearing is scheduled in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Thursday to decide the future of Ohio’s six-week abortion ban.

The ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio are among the plaintiffs who filed the case against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Sept. 2 arguing the ban violates the Ohio constitution.

The plaintiffs are requesting a temporary restraining order with a preliminary injunction to follow. They’re pointedly asking Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins to decide on the TRO before Sept. 15, when Dayton’s only abortion clinic will close and Indiana’s recently enacted abortion ban will take effect.

The plaintiffs argue the law, which they describe as “patently unconstutional,” has caused “an immediate, devastating crisis across the state” and demands immediate relief.

They cite multiple physicians who spoke in affidavits about the hardship of traveling to get an abortion, the emotional distress of women forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, serious medical conditions that don’t fall under the law’s exceptions and safety concerns for women with pregnancy complications on whom doctors fear to operate due to uncertainty surrounding the exceptions.

More than one physician claimed they’ve had patients threaten suicide. Other patients allegedly said they would try dangerous methods to self-induce abortions, including drinking bleach. Still more physician accounts are catalogued in a graphic report from the Ohio Capital Journal.

The plaintiffs also cite the infamous case of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion after being raped, as reported by our media partners at the Enquirer. The girl was reportedly blocked from obtaining an abortion in Ohio because she was six weeks and three days pregnant. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine described the situation as a “tragedy.”

Yost responds there is no constitutional right to abortion in Ohio and that questions of abortion access are rightfully left up to citizens by the democratic process.

He also argues the plaintiffs don’t have standing to challenge the law because any supposed constitutional right to abortion would belong to individual patients, not their doctors or the plaintiff organizations.

The so-called “Heartbeat Law” prevents abortions after the point cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, which generally occurs around six weeks into the pregnancy. Plaintiffs note it can occur as early as five weeks.

The law contains three exceptions: to prevent the death of the mother; where there is a serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant mother; and in cases of an ectopic pregnancy.

The middle exception, per the Ohio Revised Code, includes includes preeclampsia, inevitable abortion, and premature rupture of the membranes. It may include other conditions such as diabetes and multiple sclerosis. It does not include a condition related to the woman’s mental health.

Yost notes that whether the exceptions apply depends on the facts of each case.

A violation is a fifth-degree felony punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of $2,500 in addition to civil penalties. The Ohio medical board may also assess a forfeiture of up to $20,000 for each violation and limit, revoke or suspend a doctor’s medical license.

Statehouse Republicans have introduced a bill that would eliminate prevent abortions with the only exception being to prevent the death of the mother.

The Heartbeat Law took effect on June 24, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court delivered its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. That decision overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, the landmark precedents governing abortion access in the United States for the last 50 years.

Prior to Dobbs, the 1992 SCOTUS decision in Casey guaranteed a national right to abortions into the 22nd week of pregnancy, or the viability stage at which the fetus can survive outside the womb. Dobbs dispensed with that framework and left all decisions to the states, more than a dozen of which enacted so-called “trigger laws” immediately upon the decision’s publication.

In July, the Biden administration told hospitals that they “must” provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk, saying federal law on emergency treatment guidelines preempts state laws in jurisdictions that now ban the procedure without any exceptions following the Supreme Court’s decision to end a constitutional right to abortion.

