Man arrested for peeping into household windows, Butler County Sheriff says

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man was arrested Thursday after allegedly peeping into windows in Liberty Township, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Kevin Ayers, 36, is a registered sex offender with previous convictions for voyeurism, Sheriff Jones said.

Butler County detectives were able to arrest Ayers after people in the community sent police more than 25 tips, identifying the suspect.

“Thanks to the help of the public, we were able to identify the suspect quickly,” Jones said. “This could have escalated into something much more severe.”

This is not the first time Ayers has been arrested.

In 2015, Ayers was arrested for taking photos of a nude woman while masturbating in Anderson Township, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Ayers was also convicted of masturbating in Withrow Nature Preserve and on his apartment balcony while trying to get his neighbors attention in 2012, his records show.

