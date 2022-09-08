Man facing charges after woman’s remains found in NKY

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is facing charges in connection with the death of a woman whose remains were discovered in Elsmere last Saturday.

The Kenton County Police Department says an arrest warrant was obtained Thursday for Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, for abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders says additional charges against Myers are possible.

The arrest warrant states that police were called to investigate after residents found decomposing human remains in a shallow grave in the woods between Palace Avenue and Spring Street, adjacent to 28 Spring Street in Kenton County.

The remains were sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Officer for autopsy. Results are still pending.

The warrant says fingerprints were used to identify the remains as that of Kadidra Roberts, 28, who had been missing from Cincinnati.

According to court documents, Roberts’ mother, Tonia Litman, told investigators she last saw her daughter on Aug. 17, 2022, during a video call.

The documents say Roberts turned the camera to show her mother a man who was with her.

Litman told police she recognized the man’s face but initially didn’t recall his name, according to the documents.

The arrest warrant says Litman and several family members went looking for Roberts at 28 Spring Street on Sept. 1 after hearing third-hand that someone saw Roberts inside the residence with a man around the time of her last contact with family.

Litman told police she recognized a man in the residence as the same person who was with her daughter during their video call on Aug. 17.

The warrant says Litman also remembered how she knew the man now identified as “Lamont.”

Elsmere police were called to the scene and identified the man as Theodore Lamont Myers, the court documents say.

According to the arrest warrant, investigators with the Kenton County Police Department located security video from a nearby residence showing the man making multiple trips between 28 Spring Street and the wooded area where the remains were located around the time Roberts’s family stopped hearing from her.

A search warrant was executed at 28 Spring Street on Sept. 7 and police say they located personal effects belonging to Roberts.

On the same date, US Marshals located and arrested Myers on an unrelated warrant.

Kenton County Detective Andrew Kenner stated in the warrant that he went to the Hamilton County Justice Center to interview Myers about Roberts’s death.

Kenner says Myers told him that he met Roberts at a reggae event in Downtown Cincinnati and “they partied together throughout the night.”

Myers told the detective that he and Roberts went to 28 Spring Street and passed out.

As the interview with Myers continued, he told Detective Kenner that the two woke up the next morning, had breakfast, and he passed out again.

The arrest warrant states that Myers said when he woke up, Roberts was unresponsive.

Myers told the detective that he panicked about Roberts being dead and began to prepare for removing the body from the residence.

“Myers described wrapping Roberts in fabric, putting her in the large green trash bin, and dumping her in a grave he dug in the woods. Myers stated he put Roberts’s wig and clothes into a garbage bag and threw them in the trash,” the arrest warrant states.

Myers is currently in the Hamilton County Justice Center awaiting extradition to Kentucky on unrelated charges, Kenton County police say.

This case remains under investigation by the Kenton County Police Department’s Bureau of Investigations. Anyone with information regarding Ms. Roberts’ whereabouts prior to her death is asked to contact Detective Andrew Kenner at 859-392-1979.

