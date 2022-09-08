Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is accused of forcibly raping a juvenile and then threatening to kill her, her family and a witness if they talked, court records show.

Shawndale Mundy of Avondale is held in lieu of a $340,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail.

Springfield Township police arrested him Wednesday on three counts of rape and two counts of witness intimidation.

It happened between July 4 and July 5 in the 10000 block of Forestdale Drive, they say.

Police say Mundy forced the juvenile victim to engage in sex and during the offense threatened to kill her, her family and the witness if they told anyone.

Mundy is currently on community control after pleading no contest on Nov. 10, 2021, to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Woodlawn police arrested him in June 2021 following a police chase on Sheffield Road.

He drove a 2008 Pontiac G6 in an evasive way by going around a marked Hamilton County Park District patrol car and ignoring commands to stop, a criminal complaint states.

Eventually, he stopped the Pontiac at the dead end of the parking lot, got out and threw a bottle of liquor into the grass, police wrote.

The ranger found the loaded gun on the front seat.

Mundy also was arrested on two charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol in June 2021, his ticket shows.

He blew .084 and was charged with possession of an open container

That case is still pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.