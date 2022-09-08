Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs

Shawndale Mundy
Shawndale Mundy(Provided)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is accused of forcibly raping a juvenile and then threatening to kill her, her family and a witness if they talked, court records show.

Shawndale Mundy of Avondale is held in lieu of a $340,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail.

Springfield Township police arrested him Wednesday on three counts of rape and two counts of witness intimidation.

It happened between July 4 and July 5 in the 10000 block of Forestdale Drive, they say.

Police say Mundy forced the juvenile victim to engage in sex and during the offense threatened to kill her, her family and the witness if they told anyone.

Mundy is currently on community control after pleading no contest on Nov. 10, 2021, to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Woodlawn police arrested him in June 2021 following a police chase on Sheffield Road.

He drove a 2008 Pontiac G6 in an evasive way by going around a marked Hamilton County Park District patrol car and ignoring commands to stop, a criminal complaint states.

Eventually, he stopped the Pontiac at the dead end of the parking lot, got out and threw a bottle of liquor into the grass, police wrote.

The ranger found the loaded gun on the front seat.

Mundy also was arrested on two charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol in June 2021, his ticket shows.

He blew .084 and was charged with possession of an open container

That case is still pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Van Winkle, 23, was last spotted near Mercy Health Clermont Hospital before getting...
Suspect escapes custody in Clermont County
Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY
Jungle Jim's
Finally! Jungle Jim’s website now shows what’s in stock
Sydney Garcia-Tovar was shot in Fairfield Township in 2018.
Second murder arrest in 2018 killing of Butler County teen
West Chester police said officers were called to a shooting on Fountains Boulevard, between...
Police: Man arrested after breaking into West Chester apartment, shooting woman

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Tyler Weil was arrested on felonious assault charges on Sept. 7.
23-year-old arrested for attacking man with bow and arrow
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Woman indicted on charges after killing pedestrian, injuring another outside Kroger
Hamilton County Prosecutor update on fatal pedestrian crash at Kroger