NB I-71 closed, lengthy delay before I-75 split due to semi fire

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down with a lengthy delay in northern Kentucky due to a semi-tractor-trailer fire, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported just before the I-75 split at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, closing both northbound lanes near the Walton-Verona exit, Sgt. Dustin Bowling said.

No injuries were reported, and the semi-driver is OK, he said.

However, the fire on such a large vehicle created quite a mess, one that kept crews busy throughout the night.

One lane of the highway is expected to open at any time and the other lane should reopen by 7 a.m., according to Sgt. Bowling.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

He referred further questions to fire officials who could not be immediately reached for comment.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.