Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

NB I-71 closed, lengthy delay before I-75 split due to semi fire

Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down with a lengthy delay in northern Kentucky due to a...
Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down with a lengthy delay in northern Kentucky due to a semi-tractor-trailer fire, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.(www.ohgo.com)
By Ethan Emery and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down with a lengthy delay in northern Kentucky due to a semi-tractor-trailer fire, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported just before the I-75 split at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, closing both northbound lanes near the Walton-Verona exit, Sgt. Dustin Bowling said.

No injuries were reported, and the semi-driver is OK, he said.

However, the fire on such a large vehicle created quite a mess, one that kept crews busy throughout the night.

One lane of the highway is expected to open at any time and the other lane should reopen by 7 a.m., according to Sgt. Bowling.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

He referred further questions to fire officials who could not be immediately reached for comment.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Van Winkle, 23, was last spotted near Mercy Health Clermont Hospital before getting...
Suspect escapes custody in Clermont County
Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY
Jungle Jim's
Finally! Jungle Jim’s website now shows what’s in stock
Sydney Garcia-Tovar was shot in Fairfield Township in 2018.
Second murder arrest in 2018 killing of Butler County teen
John Curp's last day with the city of Cincinnati was Friday, Sept. 2, city records show.
Cincinnati’s interim city manager left Friday with $436K

Latest News

Kids have fun while also learning at the new exhibit at the Campbell County Public Library.
Campbell County Public Library hosts Science in Play2Go for young children
Kids get a hands-on experience and play at the library through November 27 at the Campbell...
Campbell County Public Library hosts mini version of ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit
Colerain family says their dog was killed by neighbor's dog
Colerain family says their dog was killed by neighbor’s dog
Police say Keith Bray robbed two Speedway locations in Forest Park.
Serial gas station robber caught in Forest Park, police say