Pleasant stretch of sunshine before weekend rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly clear skies are in the tri-state Thursday morning with some light patches of fog in river valleys, though it won’t be dense or too impactful on the morning drive. Temperatures will start off in the 50s with crisp conditions.

Thursday will have low humidity and abundant sunshine as highs only reach the upper 70s near 80° in the afternoon. Friday will have similar conditions, though highs will be a little warmer into the low-to-mid 80s. High thin clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening ahead of a system to the south of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, which will bring rain chances on the weekend.

Much of Saturday will be dry, but will be variably cloudy with temperatures hindered only in the upper 70s. Humidity will also increase as showers develop in the late afternoon and evening, especially in the southern portions of the tri-state.

Best chances for showers return Sunday as a cold front approaches the Tri-State. Scattered showers Sunday are expected, but it won’t be an all day washout. Heavy flooding rains are NOT in the forecast.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look to have the chance of at least a few showers with highs only in the low-to-mid 70s. Pleasant, dry weather should take over for the end of the week with highs returning to near-normal by next weekend.

