Rescued VA beagles ready for adoption at SPCA Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than half of the 20 rescued beagles at the SPCA Cincinnati are ready to be adopted.

The beagles at the animal care facility were brought in from a mass breeding facility in Virginia in late August.

In total, around 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility, and more than 50 were taken in by Tri-State animal care organizations.

Some of the pups at SPCA are now ready to find their forever homes after receiving the medical attention they needed.

Due to the high demand for the adoption of the rescued Beagles, SPCA is conducting raffle drawings to ensure a fair opportunity for families to help these dogs.

SPCA Cincinnati is located at 11900 Conrey Road in Sharonville.

Thirty-seven beagles were taken in by the Warren County Humane Society.

Those beagles have been up for adoption since Aug. 31.

