Semi fire closes NB I-71 for several hours overnight

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is open again in northern Kentucky after a semi-tractor-trailer fire closed it for several hours overnight, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Flames broke out just before the I-75 split at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, blocking both northbound lanes near the Walton-Verona exit, Sgt. Dustin Bowling said.

No injuries were reported, and the semi-driver is OK, he said.

However, fire on such a large vehicle created quite a mess to clean up and clear out, one that kept crews busy throughout the night.

All lanes remained blocked until just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

One lane is now open with the second one expected to reopen shortly, dispatchers say.

🚨ALERT: 💥Semi fire & cleanup has 71/75 near the split in NKY tied-up - shut down since 11 last night. The latest LIVE all morning @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/eDyLKVK2OW — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 8, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

He referred further questions to fire officials who could not be immediately reached for comment.

