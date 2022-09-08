Serial gas station robber caught in Forest Park, police say

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Park police arrested a man Thursday accused of being a serial gas station robber.

Officers say Keith Bray, 24, targeted two Speedway locations, holding up four gas station attendants at knife point and taking off with cash in each instance.

The alleged robberies took place throughout 2022 beginning in February, according to Forest Park Det. Mike Robb.

Bray allegedly robbed the Speedway on Northland Boulevard in February, March and July.

“This was a frustrating case because he’s hit three times,” Robb said. “He’s left a glove. We have a DNA profile on him, but he wasn’t in the system.”

Robb says Bray is a former Speedway employee.

Police say Keith Bray robbed two Speedway locations in Forest Park. (Forest Park Police Department)

Bray was caught on camera multiple times, but police had a hard time identifying him, Robb explains.

“So it was really frustrating. We knew we were dealing with someone who didn’t have a whole lot of criminal history,” the detective said.

Bray struck again Wednesday afternoon but at a different location, the Speedway on Smiley Avenue, according to Robb.

“We were quick enough to respond by getting a good description out of what he was wearing today and we were able to get eyes on him,” he said.

Robb explains police caught him on Kemper Meadow Drive because they had an idea he’d be there. Bray allegedly stole an attendant’s phone during one of the previous robberies and ditched it in the area.

Bray is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on four counts of aggravated robbery.

Robb says they are looking into whether Bray is connected to another gas station robbery in a different jurisdiction.

